Evening vaccine clinic scheduled at Covenant Health

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — If your work schedule has been an obstacle when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, an evening clinic happening Monday night might be the solution.

Covenant Health is offering extended clinic hours as a test. Officials with Covenant wonder if one problem has been accessing the vaccine.

The evening clinic is happening at Fort Sanders West from 4 to 8 p.m.

You are asked to make an appointment in advance by calling 865-374-6159 or visiting Covenant Health’s Website.

“As we have done pretty much saturation of some of our age groups 75 and older and some of those age groups. We decided to do a test you know with some of our populations working during the day from 7 to 3, 8 to 5 we decided to what kind of appetite for potentially evening hours” said Debbie Honey, the Chief Nursing Officer at Covenant Health.

According to the state health department, just over 34% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and just over 24% of the population is fully vaccinated.