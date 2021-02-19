FedEx looks to other hubs to deliver Covid-19 vaccine as Memphis Hub impacted by storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The winter storms this past week have blasted states across the nation and FedEx said it has had to make changes to when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the beginning, the Memphis-based delivery service has been one of the key companies for the nation’s distribution of vaccines during the pandemic.

In a statement sent to WREG Friday, the delivery company said it continues to ship the vaccines but only to those destinations that have been unimpacted by the storm. They are currently monitoring and adapting to the weather situation across the country.

FedEx’s largest hub in Memphis has been impacted all week by water issues. The company said because of the issues it is utilizing its Indianapolis Hub and regional sort hubs in Oakland, California, and Newark, New Jersey to reroute the shipments to their desitinations as quickly as possible.

As for delivery of packages and FedEx flights, a spokesperson released the following statement:

“Prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network in the U.S., including the ability to pick and deliver in certain cities. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the effect of inclement weather on operations and service, and we are implementing those plans as we’re able. The safety of our team members is our top priority as we work to provide the best possible service for our customers. Customers with questions about their shipments should monitor the Service Alerts page on fedex.com for updates.”

According to the Associated Press, the storms that hit this week impacted states all the way from Oregon to Pennsylvania. It’s believed that at least 57 people have died in the storms, which have left millions without power.