‘He’ll be one of the first ones in line,’ Hamblen Co. mom says after Pfizer confirms vaccine 100% effective for 12-15 year olds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was reported on Wednesday to have a 100% efficacy rate for children between the ages of 12 and 15, according to the pharmaceutical companies.

“This is really good news,” Dr. William Smith, with the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) group–formerly known as the Volunteer Research Group–said.

Smith is the principal investigator with his group, who hosts clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies in the development of new drugs, devices, and vaccines–such as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

In the Pfizer adolescent trial, 2,260 adolescents 12 to 15 years of age were studied.

A total of 1,129 received a placebo and 1,131 received the real doses. Out of the entire study group, 18 children contracted COVID-19. All of those had placebos.

That means none of the children who received the real vaccine contracted the virus — so it was 100% effective for that age group.

“Now, this was a small trial, but the difference was so striking between the placebo and the vaccinated group that they are now going to the FDA and asking for emergency use authorization in 12-years-old and older,” Smith said.

Smith did pose the question, does that mean when/if the vaccine is given an EUA for 12-year-olds and older, is the vaccine going to continue to be 100% effective?

“No, we don’t know. But, what we do know, is that it will be very, very effective even if it’s not quite 100 percent as we get larger numbers,” Smith said.

Smith said that every day, the CDC and doctors are learning how safe the vaccines can be.

He said he would even tell his friend who have kids in that age group to get the vaccine.

Especially for an age group that is constantly getting exposed going to school, being involved in sports and having a social life–this study shows they can do all that and not get the virus.

“People who get in the studies continue with their normal activities. We encourage them to wear masks, hand wash, social distance and do all the things that the CDC recommends,” Smith said.

One East Tennessee mom of three told us she couldn’t be more excited for her kids to get vaccinated, once it’s available.

“When the news came out today that Pfizer is now saying that ‘hey the vaccine is going to be safe for 12 to 15 year olds, we’re hoping to vaccinate by this fall, you know absolutely,” Heather Shepard said.

Shepard’s kids are enrolled in the Hamblen County School system. Ever since the school year started, they have been learning virtually.

“So we had three kids in three different buildings and that’s one reason we chose to do virtual,” Shepard said.

All of Shepard’s kids have asthma. On top of that, her 14-year-old son has type-1 diabetes.

“When he gets sick, even if it’s strep, if it’s the flu, if it’s the common cold, any kind of illness can cause him to go into something called diabetic ketoacidosis,” Shepard said.

Her son recently fractured his arm. That even caused his sugar levels to spike uncontrollably.

“He went from using about 30 units a day to using 90 units a day sometimes. So, we tripled his insulin usage from a fracture. So my son is diabetic. He tripled his insulin usage from a fracture. If he gets COVID, I don’t know what that would do for his insulin needs,” Shepard said.

Shepard said getting COVID-19 could be fatal for her son.

That’s why, without know the long-term side effects, Shepard said all of her kids are ready and willing to get the vaccine.

“They are more than willing to get the vaccine. They’ve heard the conversations we’ve had at the doctors office, they’ve heard the doctor say that, ‘yes it’s safe, and yes we recommend it. We do think that this is your best bet of staying safe and staying healthy,'” Shepard.

As far as short-term side effects, Smith said that the trial showed the case studies had similar side effects to young adults–so mild to moderate.

Shepard hopes the vaccine is available by the start of the new school year, so her kids can go back to school in person.

She said they are ready to not be so isolated, and spend time with family.

“Even though my dad has had a second dose and my mom’s waiting on her second dose right now, I know that if they’ve had their vaccine, and my kids have had their vaccine, we can get together and we can do that safely,” Shepard said.

Smith said AMR is getting ready to start a new COVID-19 vaccine trial for Jansen next week. The trial is for children between the ages of 12 and 17.

If a parent would like to enroll their child in the trial, they can call 865-305-DRUG.