‘Hopefully I’ll be one of the first ones in line to do it’: KAT bus driver shares excitement about qualifying for vaccine under new phase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who fall under the phase 2A and 2B categories as well as those age 55 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday in Knox County.

Phase 2B Phase 2b includes people working in transportation. KAT bus drivers fall into that category. That’s great news for Lawrence Easterly, who just started this job last June, during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s been pretty tough you know,” Easterly said.

The job itself — Lawrence says is the easy part: “It’s different than a car. Some say it’s easier, I find it to be easier,” He said.

Doing this job during a pandemic, isn’t as easy.

“I have older family members and stuff so with me coming here and working with the public every day, I don’t want to have that in the back of my mind if I got sick then someone in my family got sick. It’s a terrible thing to have in the back of your mind,” Easterly said.

Lawrence is 30 with no pre-existing conditions, so he’s been working all this time unprotected. But now, he, along with hundreds of other KAT employees will be eligible for that extra layer of safety.

Issac Thorne, Director of Transit for KAT says this is an exciting time for employees.

“Probably a good 75 percent, 75 to 65 percent of our workforce is going to be qualified under this new phase the state has,” Thorne said.

KAT has been experiencing a workforce shortage since the pandemic started. Employees have been encouraged to stay home when they are sick, and as a result KAT has been operating at reduced service. Thorne says the vaccine will help employees stay healthy and allow KAT to return to full service.

Lawrence is eager to get his shot. Especially after seeing his mother, who is also a KAT driver, battle the virus last year.

“Hopefully I’ll be one of the first ones in line to do it,” Easterly said.

Those who fall into the phase 2A and 2B categories can sign up for the Knox County Health Department’s waitlist on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.