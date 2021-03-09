In Tennessee, people living with pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has updated the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, The state is currently vaccinating Tennesseans in Phase 1c.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced the updates Tuesday, during the state’s COVID-19 briefing. In addition to adding household members of pregnant women, the state removed the medication requirement for those with diabetes or hypertension.

Here’s what’s new

Protecting Adults and Children with High-Risk Health Conditions

Phase 1c includes those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions

Now – the state moves to include the following groups in Phase 1c Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy

Prioritizing Age-Based Risk

The state continues to vaccinate those 65 and older along with those in Phase 1c. No word yet on when the next age-based phase will open or what age group that will encompass.

