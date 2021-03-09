In Tennessee, people living with pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has updated the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, The state is currently vaccinating Tennesseans in Phase 1c.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced the updates Tuesday, during the state’s COVID-19 briefing. In addition to adding household members of pregnant women, the state removed the medication requirement for those with diabetes or hypertension.
Here’s what’s new
Protecting Adults and Children with High-Risk Health Conditions
- Phase 1c includes those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions
- Now – the state moves to include the following groups in Phase 1c
- Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women
- People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes
- People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome
- People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy
Prioritizing Age-Based Risk
- The state continues to vaccinate those 65 and older along with those in Phase 1c. No word yet on when the next age-based phase will open or what age group that will encompass.
How to Book Your Vaccination Appointment
- Find vaccination providers in your area by visiting VaccineFinder.org.
- Book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov.
- As of Tuesday, there are nearly 480,000 appointments available in the system across the state