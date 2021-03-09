In Tennessee, people living with pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has updated the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, The state is currently vaccinating Tennesseans in Phase 1c.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced the updates Tuesday, during the state’s COVID-19 briefing. In addition to adding household members of pregnant women, the state removed the medication requirement for those with diabetes or hypertension.

Here’s what’s new

Protecting Adults and Children with High-Risk Health Conditions

  • Phase 1c includes those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions
  • Now – the state moves to include the following groups in Phase 1c
    • Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women
    • People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes
    • People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome
    • People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy

Prioritizing Age-Based Risk

  • The state continues to vaccinate those 65 and older along with those in Phase 1c. No word yet on when the next age-based phase will open or what age group that will encompass.
How to Book Your Vaccination Appointment

  • Find vaccination providers in your area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. 
  • Book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov.
  • As of Tuesday, there are nearly 480,000 appointments available in the system across the state

