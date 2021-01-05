Interactive map shows who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by county

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Resident have a new tool to use as the state continues the rollout if COVID-19 vaccines.

Find Tennessee’s new interactive vaccine map here.

Vaccines are available in all 95 counties and administered based upon individual risk and which phase a county is serving at that time. Phases will vary by county based on vaccine supply and uptake, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s new vaccine website.

Tennesseans are encouraged to discuss with their doctor if the vaccine is right for them.

On Monday the state launched a new, interactive map showing which phase is open for vaccinations in each county.

The state realigned and defined the phases at the beginning of January.

Phases were expanded, with a new age-based priority. Educators also moved up in the line of those eligible to be vaccinated.