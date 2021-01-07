‘It was a no brainer’: Camping out to get the COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is more than the number of vaccines available, Knox County is no exception. Leaders at the Knox County Health Department say patience is key for those who want a vaccine, the time will come, eventually.

The first doses made available in Knox County to people outside of frontline healthcare workers and first responders: anyone 75 and older. The first public vaccination clinic on Jan. 2 for that group was done on a first come, first served basis.

This led to a line. A long one that stretched around the Knoxville Expo Center on the first Saturday in January. The line itself formed overnight.

Part of that first group of hopefuls, there to get a vaccine were Jerry and Jeff Dobson.

“I always said that I would go to the first shot that was available to me. Because I believe very strongly, my personal safety, the other is the people around me. The other, is the example set to the people around me,” said Jeff Dobson.

Photo Courtesy: Jeff and Jerry Dobson

The brothers are no strangers to extreme overnight camp-outs. They are avid backpackers and have decades of experience camping outdoors in below-freezing temperatures.

When they decided to get in line the night before the Knox County vaccination clinic, they came prepared.

“We’re backpackers, and we’ve camped down to minus-55, we were prepared for anything up to arctic conditions. Fortunately, it didn’t turn out that cold,” said Jeff.

They brought propane tanks for their fire pits, sleeping bags, gloves, and equipment made for cold nights outside. Quickly, they made friends with the dozen others who chose to spend the night in a parking lot to be some of the first to get the vaccine.

“It was a no brainer,” said Jeff.

Photo Courtesy: Jeff and Jerry Dobson

“I want to commend the Knox County Health Department, inside. The problems were outside. There was no police presence until probably, 15 minutes before it actually began. We needed direction, we need signage so we knew what sign to camp in front of,” said Jeff.

They had to move to the right entrance, hours after they arrived. At that point, concerned their spots in line would be forfeited. Fortunately, that was not the case.

“The desperation to get the shot was impressive,” said Jeff.

They were admitted inside the Knoxville Expo Center by 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, and received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine by 9:30 a.m.

Was it worth it? The Dobsons say “yes.”

“So many people are saying, ‘well it’s people with secondary conditions [who are dying] it’s okay to let those people die.’ I look back and I say… what if we had lost the last six months of our mother’s life to COVID? I think of that, that’s a big thing,” said Jeff.

It’s about their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

“I’ve lost three close relatives to COVID. My wife’s aunt, her cousin’s husband, and our daughter-in-law’s aunt. All died from COVID. It’s real, folks.” said Jerry.

The Dobson brothers will receive their second dose of the vaccine later this month. They will be fully immunized by the middle of February, but will continue to wear their masks.