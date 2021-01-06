KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Nearly three weeks since they received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, frontline healthcare workers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center got their second dose.
Wednesday, vaccinations at UTMC continued for healthcare workers who have spent the last 10 months on the frontlines in the COVID Intensive Care Unit in Knoxville. Some in the group, received their second shot of the vaccine, also the last.
The vaccine, which requires two doses for full inoculation, is the first in the country to use the genetic technology mRNA instead of viral components. ABC News reports, Pfizer claimed its trials showed the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
“First dose was very mild, just had some mild arm soreness. It resolved within a day, day-and-a-half,” said Krista Robinson, a nurse in UTMC’s COVID Unit.
Robinson told WATE 6 On Your Side in December, after receiving her first shot, she thinks of those patients who have died from the virus every day.
“It’s my chance to do my part,” said Robinson, “I have been hopeful and eagerly expecting and waiting for this day to come knowing that it’s my chance to do my part and helping end this and stopping the spread.”
Robinson is part of a 10-12 person team on any given day in the COVID ICU. She said the vaccine hasn’t changed the way she and the team approach their work, they continue to put patients first, but they know it gives them added protection to keep their loved ones safe, too.
“It adds a level of peace, I think, in the middle of the chaos that we are incredibly thankful for,” said Robinson.
Anyone who received a first dose of the vaccine will be able to receive the second, and final, dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at UTMC.
Vaccinations will continue over the next few days at UT Medical Center and are given by appointment, as schedules allow.
