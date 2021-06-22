Kentucky has higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than 40% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated according to the Tennessee Health Department. This is lower than Kentucky, who has 42.2% fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Knox County is above the state average with 43.2% fully vaccinated. In the county, ages 71 to 80 have the highest rate of vaccination with 89%, and 12-to-15-year-olds have the lowest rate with 19.2%.

Statewide 36.2% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. More women than men have gotten the shot, even though the state has a larger male population. Tennesseans can find places offering the COVID-19 vaccine at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.

To find the latest vaccination data and look at the state’s interactive map, click here.