Knox Co. Health Department: ‘Action from CDC & FDA evidence of system working to ensure safety’

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department has released a statement regarding the hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

KCHD says the action from the CDC and FDA shows the system is working to ensure safety to the public. They also cite these, “adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”

How rare are they?

KCHD says out of the more than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses distributed, there have been six cases of blood clots.