Knox Co. Health Department: ‘Action from CDC & FDA evidence of system working to ensure safety’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department has released a statement regarding the hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
KCHD says the action from the CDC and FDA shows the system is working to ensure safety to the public. They also cite these, “adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”
How rare are they?
KCHD says out of the more than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses distributed, there have been six cases of blood clots.
“It’s important that anyone who has received the J&J vaccine who has developed severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination contacts their health care provider.
KCHD has not administered any J&J to date. We await the guidance from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as they continue their investigation into any potential link.”KCHD