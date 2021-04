KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Health Department is looking for volunteers to help aid in the effort to get East Tennesseans vaccinated for COVID-19.

They’re needing to fill several different positions (clinical & non-clinical) to help during their vaccine clinics.

Interested? Visit: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/cedep-emergency-preparedness/volunteer-mobilizer.html.