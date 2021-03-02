Knox Co. moves to vaccinate Phase 1c population along with the state on March 8

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department says it will be moving in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Health to open vaccine eligibility to those in the Phase 1c population on March 8.

KCHD reiterates that Phase 1c includes those 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions.

Tennessee Phase 1c population

Tennesseans 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions