Knox Co. moves to vaccinate Phase 1c population along with the state on March 8

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department says it will be moving in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Health to open vaccine eligibility to those in the Phase 1c population on March 8.
KCHD reiterates that Phase 1c includes those 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions.
Tennessee Phase 1c population
Tennesseans 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (BMI >30)
- Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Dementia
- Liver disease
- Technologically-dependent individuals ages >16 years and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who are technologically-dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to high-risk medical condition, or require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
- Individuals ages >16 years with immunocompromising conditions and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have immunocompromising conditions (such as individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, requiring medication to control diabetes, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency)
- Household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have complex congenital heart disease requiring ongoing medical management, such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and double outlet right ventricle, qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver
- Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)