Knox County Board of Education member offering to drive people to get COVID vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Schools Board member is offering people rides to get vaccinated. Daniel Watson shared the pledge over social media.

His whole family has been vaccinated and he is not encouraging people to strongly consider getting it if able to. Within the Facebook post, he writes, “No one wants to see this thing go backward. The vaccine is free and readily available. If you are unable to access one due to transportation please let me know and I will give you a ride!”

“I don’t want somebody to jeopardize their health because they don’t have access and we know that the vaccine is free and that’s available so that’s great that’s taken care of but that doesn’t mean that people can get there,” said Watson. “So if anybody needs a ride to go get a vaccine my number is on the Knox County schools Webpage, it’s my cellphone. My emails there as well.”

Visit Knoxschools.org to find all his contact information. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine near you.