Knox County Health Dept. expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 70 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In coordination with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Knox County Health Department has expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to those 70 and older, making that age group eligible for when vaccine next becomes available.

State health officials estimate there are around 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74-year-old age group that will be eligible to receive the vaccine as more supplies make their way to health departments across the state. There are approximately 52,000 individuals who are 70 years and older in Knox County.

There are no available appointments through KCHD at this time. Additional opportunities will be announced as more vaccine is received.

The department currently uses an online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments and also takes appointments from their public information line at 865-215-5555. KCHD plans to launch a new automated scheduling and registration platform with a waitlist option.

“We are thrilled to be advancing our vaccine distribution on the state’s timeline because we know so many in this age group are eager to be vaccinated,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Numbers seem to be trending in the right direction and we know that has a lot to do with the community reaction to the vaccine.”

KCHD will continue vaccinating those in the first priority groups, including health care workers and first responders, among others. A full list of qualifying groups can be found here.

“While we are encouraged that more people who are considered vulnerable and high-risk because of their age are now eligible for the vaccine, we continue to stress that demand for this vaccine still significantly outpaces supply,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “It will take time to vaccinate everyone in these expanded age groups, so we continue to ask for your patience as we work to get vaccine out to our community as quickly as possible.”

Nearly 45,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County to date, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.