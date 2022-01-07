KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is changing the way it shares COVID-19 data as cases in Knox County continue to rise.

The Health Department said Friday it begin releasing its coronavirus data weekly beginning the week of Jan. 12. Updates will be given on Wednesdays and new data will be from the previous Sunday through Saturday.

The change is in alignment with how the Tennessee Department of Health reports other outbreaks of infection, according to KCHD spokesperson Kelsey Wilson.

The county health department reported three new COVID-19 deaths Friday for a total of 1,031 deaths since the start of the pandemic among Knox County residents.

The department also reported a record number of single-day new cases since the beginning of the pandemic. KCHD said 1,003 people were confirmed positive on Jan. 7. Hospitalizations are also up. As of Thursday, Jan. 6, 343 people are being treated in Knoxville-area hospitals.

Positive tests are also up in Knox County. According to testing data from TDOH more than three in 10, 30.96%, seeking a COVID-19 test during the last seven days have tested positive for the virus.