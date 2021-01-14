Knox County opens online vaccination appointment system, next clinic is Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department announced Thursday its online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments is now operational.

The system will be used to schedule 975 appointments for a clinic on Friday, Jan. 22. Those appointments are for health care workers, first responders, residents who are 75 and older, and other groups designated as first priority by the state.

According to a health department release, additional first-dose vaccine opportunities are expected to be announced in the coming days when KCHD receives more vaccine.

The Knox County portal is a standalone system from the one announced by the Tennessee Department of Health announced last week, where vaccinations in the state’s 89 non-metro counties are scheduled.

Residents must verify they meet eligibility requirements in order to schedule an appointment. After reviewing eligibility requirements, people will see vaccine clinic locations, schedule blocks and available appointments within those blocks.

At their appointment, individuals will be required to verify their qualifications to first-priority groups before the vaccine is administered. Healthcare workers, first responders and other first-priority occupations can show a work badge that shows a name and/or photo while those aged 75 and older can provide a legal form of personal identification, like a drivers’ license or passport.

Those without internet or computer access can still make appointments by calling the KCHD Public Information Line (865-215-5555). KCHD is working to increase call center capacity.

“Our goal is to get vaccines to our community as quickly as we can and this online platform will help us do that,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We know this is something that will both simplify the scheduling of vaccination appointments and alleviate some of the call volume to our Public Information Line.”

Health department officials said Tuesday that the county is waiting to receive more vaccine doses from the state and federal government.

The Knox County Health Department said in a release they have distributed roughly 4,000 of 4,700 vaccines received from the state.

Separate from the 975 first-dose vaccines, KCHD officials will be in contact with local residents who are scheduled to receive a second-dose vaccination which arrived this week.

Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.