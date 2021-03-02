COVID-19 infection rate declining as Knox County surpasses 100,000 vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is celebrating a milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as 100,000 vaccines have now been administered by the department and local health providers.

Infection rates are lower since about 14 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose, said Dr. Martha Buchanan, senior director for the Knox County Health Department.

“Our efforts are working,” Buchanan said during a Tuesday press conference.

Knox County leads Tennessee’s big four metro counties in percentage of population vaccinated, Buchanan said.

“With each day, more people in Knox County are able to receive this much-desired protection against COVID-19,” said Buchanan. “This encouraging milestone wouldn’t be possible without the strong partnerships between KCHD, our regional hospital systems and many other health care providers across our community.”

Health leaders say hospitalizations and new daily COVID-19 cases are trending down.

Buchanan said everyone should continue to follow the five core actions, even if you are vaccinated.

Last week, the health department gave us a first look at the CDC’s new Vaccine Finder webpage. This tool helps people find vaccine appointments based on residency.