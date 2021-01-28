Knox County to schedule more COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department’s vaccine registration system will open on Friday, Jan. 29. to schedule, ‘a couple thousand’ first-dose vaccination appointments.

Charity Menefee, Knox County Health Department director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness, said during Thursday’s briefing that the department will schedule ‘a couple thousand’ first-dose vaccine appointments on Friday, Jan,. 29 through its online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Those without internet or computer access can still make appointments by calling the KCHD Public Information Line (865-215-5555).

The registration will open Friday afternoon and the department will send out notification Friday morning with the exact time the system will be open to make appointments.

The doses will be administered to frontline healthcare workers, dependent disabled adults, first responders, outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure and those 75 and older. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov/vaccine-info.html for more information on priority groups.

The appointments will be scheduled for the first week of February.

After taking over 70,000 phone calls around the time of the last vaccine scheduling period, Menefee said the department once again expects the appointments to be filled very quickly.

“For now and for the foreseeable future, the demand for this vaccine continues to greatly outpace the supply.” Charity Menefee, Knox County Health Department Director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness

She also said the department will set aside a certain number of appointments for residents that have to call the public information line to make the appointment.

KCHD is working with Knox County IT to create a new online registration system that will include an automated waitlist. More information on this system will be available next week.