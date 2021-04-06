LIST: COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening across East Tennessee

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson became available, more vaccination clinics are popping up around East Tennessee.

We’re On Your Side with a list of all of those available around our region.

First thing’s first, here is a link to register through the Tennessee Department of Health for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Secondly, here’s a link to the Knox County Health Department’s COVID-19 online vaccination schedule.

Pellissippi State hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Blount County campus starting April 9

Pellissippi State Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic April 9 at its Blount County campus in Friendsville.

PSTCC says the clinic will be open for appointments 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of July.

They may add availability for Tuesday appointments after spring 2021 classes end in May.

University of Tenn. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 9

The University of Tennessee will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 9.

This clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. You must be 18 years or older to make an appointment for this vaccine.

The clinic will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for the clinic, go to signupgenius.com/go/9aprilsu.

Church in Rocky Top offering drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 10

The drive-up clinic, held by Main Street Baptist, will offer the Moderna vaccine, and it will begin at 10 a.m.

Registration will be onsite and preregistration isn’t required.

Questions? Call, 865-426-2184. Main Street Baptist is located at 214 Street, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.

Mac’s Pharmacy offering several COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Mac’s Pharmacy in Oak Ridge is offering a variety of opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A weekend clinic is also scheduled for April 10-11.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 years and older that fall under the vaccine phases in Tennessee.

You can register for a vaccine by clicking HERE

Madisonville Police Department COVID vaccine distribution

The Madisonville Police Department has partnered with Chota Community Health Services to help in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson covid single-dose vaccine.

Date/Time – April 10 starting at 8 a.m.

Location – Madisonville Primary School

Directions – Entrance off of Monroe Street in front of the school. Exit only will be off of Warren Street. Medical personnel along with Law Enforcement will direct you thru the paperwork stage first, vaccine stage second, and then the parking observation stage third, prior to exit.

Something to note: This list may change or have clinics added to it as more clinics are announced, and/or if appointments get filled up at clinics listed.