LIST: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The list of locations to get the COVID-19 vaccine, for those that qualify is growing and in East Tennessee, there is more than one way to find an appointment.
For starters, the Tennessee Department of Health launched an online portal that allows Tennesseans to select their county and see where they can sign-up for a vaccine appointment if they are in a group that currently qualifies.
The Tenn. Dept. of Health’s website offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment.
The links from this page take users to the health department in the county they selected, or to a local pharmacy.
COVID-19 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Locations
|Anderson
|Oak Ridge
|Munsey Pharmacy
|106 Administration Road
|Anderson
|Powell
|Mac’s LTC Pharmacy Solutions
|643 Edgemoor Road, Suite B
|Blount
|Alcoa
|Blount Discount Pharmacy – Gill
|129 Gill Street
|Blount
|Maryville
|Blount Discount Pharmacy – West
|132 Montgomery Lane
|Campbell
|Jacksboro
|Terry’s Pharmacy Jacksboro
|2715 Jacksboro Pike
|Claiborne
|Harrogate
|The Prescription Shop
|7030 Cumberland Gap Pkwy
|Claiborne
|Tazewell
|Tazewell Drug
|951 N. Broad St
|Cocke
|Newport
|Broadway and Main
|136 East Broadway
|Cumberland
|Crossville
|Young Pharmacy (Med-Scripts, LLC)
|23 Woodmere Mall
|Fentress
|Jamestown
|Medi-Thrift Pharmacy
|346 W Central Ave
|Grainger
|Blaine
|Okie’s Pharmacy II
|1050 Rutledge Pike
|Greene
|Greeneville
|Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions
|1000 Monarch Pointe
|Greene
|Greeneville
|Greene County Drug Store
|906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2
|Greene
|Greeneville
|Ferry Pharmacy, Inc.
|1004 Snapps Ferry Road
|Greene
|Greeneville
|Atchley Drug Center
|511 Asheville Hwy
|Hamblen
|Morristown
|Crescent Center Drugs
|228 North Fairmont Ave.
|Hamblen
|Morristown
|Walmart
|4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway
|Hardeman
|Bolivar
|Walmart
|1604 West Market St.
|Knox
|Knoxville
|Genoa Healthcare
|205 W Springdale Ave
|Knox
|Knoxville
|Mugford Pharmacy
|3909 Martin Mill Pike
|Knox
|Knoxville
|Village Pharmacy
|4206 Chapman Highway
|Knox
|Knoxville
|East Tennessee Pharmacy Services
|431 Park Village Rd, Suite 105
|Knox
|Strawberry Plains
|East Tennessee Discount Drug
|524 Andrew Johnson Hwy
|Knox
|Knoxville
|Volunteer Pharmacy
|2559 Willow Point Way
|Lewis
|Lexington
|Lexington Discount Drugs
|148 West Church St.
|Loudon
|Loudon
|Preferred Pharmacy Tellico Greens
|101 Cheeyo Way, Suite A
|Loudon
|Loudon
|Rocky Top Pharmacy
|702 Grove St.
|Loudon
|Lenoir City
|Vistara Pharmacy
|460 Medical Park Drive, Suite 1010
|Marion
|South Pittsburg
|The Drug Store at South Pittsburg
|335 South Cedar Ave.
|McMinn
|Athens
|Genoa Healthcare
|1805 Ingleside Ave.
|Monroe
|Vonore
|Vonore Drug Family Wellness
|1121 Highway 411
|Monroe
|Sweetwater
|Wil-Sav Drugs
|800 New Highway 68
|Morgan
|Wartburg
|Apothecare Pharmacy
|1236 Knoxville Hwy
|Roane
|Kingston
|Baggett Pharmacy
|133 E Race Street
|Sevier
|Sevierville
|Preferred Pharmacy
|1024 Middle Creek Road
|Union
|Maynardville
|Okie’s Pharmacy
|4221 Maynardville Highway
|Union
|Maynardville
|Maynardville Drug
|2975 Maynardville Highway
The full list of COVID-19 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Locations can be found online.
Community Health Center COVID-19 Vaccination Locations
- Jellico Indian Mountain Clinic 550 Sunset Trail
- New Tazewell Cherokee Health Systems New Tazewell 1596 Highway 33 South
- Grainger Blaine Blaine Health Center 880 Rutledge Pike
- Grainger Bean Station Cherokee Health Systems 1285 Highway 11 West
- Hamblen Talbott Cherokee Health Systems, Talbott 6350 West Andrew Johnson Highway
- Hamilton Chattanooga Clinica Medicos 1300 East 23rd St.
- Loudon Lenoir City Cherokee Health Systems 501 Adesa Blvd.
- McMinn Englewood Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood 3360 Highway 41 North
A full list of community health centers offering COVID-19 vaccinations in East Tennessee, as well as statewide, can be found online.
Knox County rolls out vaccine waitlist
The Knox County Health Department rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist online, as part of a six-month contract with a Texas-based company, Luminaire.
The waitlist allows those who qualify to put their information in before events are scheduled, to be contacted when doses are available.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said that at least 5,000 people were already registered on the waitlist. At that point, she said, she had not heard of any issues within the first day.
Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, and Knox Counties are among some of the East Tennessee health departments who are utilizing a vaccine waitlist system.
Through the Tennessee Department of Health, they issue warnings about the vaccine supply still limited and only those who qualify under the present phases are 1a1, 1a2, and 70 years old and greater.
Only those who are in these phases or age groups may register for the waiting list. Vaccine appointments will not be scheduled for those who do not meet the criteria.
When vaccines are available, those on the waitlist will be contacted to schedule the appointment.
To determine your phase, click HERE.