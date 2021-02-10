LIST: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in East Tennessee

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The list of locations to get the COVID-19 vaccine, for those that qualify is growing and in East Tennessee, there is more than one way to find an appointment.

For starters, the Tennessee Department of Health launched an online portal that allows Tennesseans to select their county and see where they can sign-up for a vaccine appointment if they are in a group that currently qualifies.

The Tenn. Dept. of Health’s website offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment.

The links from this page take users to the health department in the county they selected, or to a local pharmacy.

COVID-19 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Locations

AndersonOak RidgeMunsey Pharmacy106 Administration Road
AndersonPowellMac’s LTC Pharmacy Solutions643 Edgemoor Road, Suite B
BlountAlcoaBlount Discount Pharmacy – Gill129 Gill Street
BlountMaryvilleBlount Discount Pharmacy – West132 Montgomery Lane
CampbellJacksboroTerry’s Pharmacy Jacksboro2715 Jacksboro Pike
ClaiborneHarrogateThe Prescription Shop7030 Cumberland Gap Pkwy
ClaiborneTazewellTazewell Drug951 N. Broad St
CockeNewportBroadway and Main136 East Broadway
CumberlandCrossvilleYoung Pharmacy (Med-Scripts, LLC)23 Woodmere Mall
FentressJamestownMedi-Thrift Pharmacy346 W Central Ave
GraingerBlaineOkie’s Pharmacy II1050 Rutledge Pike
GreeneGreenevilleCorley’s Pharmacy Solutions1000 Monarch Pointe
GreeneGreenevilleGreene County Drug Store906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2
GreeneGreenevilleFerry Pharmacy, Inc.1004 Snapps Ferry Road
GreeneGreenevilleAtchley Drug Center511 Asheville Hwy
HamblenMorristownCrescent Center Drugs228 North Fairmont Ave.
HamblenMorristownWalmart4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway
HardemanBolivarWalmart1604 West Market St.
KnoxKnoxvilleGenoa Healthcare205 W Springdale Ave
KnoxKnoxvilleMugford Pharmacy3909 Martin Mill Pike
KnoxKnoxvilleVillage Pharmacy4206 Chapman Highway
KnoxKnoxvilleEast Tennessee Pharmacy Services431 Park Village Rd, Suite 105
KnoxStrawberry PlainsEast Tennessee Discount Drug524 Andrew Johnson Hwy
KnoxKnoxvilleVolunteer Pharmacy2559 Willow Point Way
LewisLexingtonLexington Discount Drugs148 West Church St.
LoudonLoudonPreferred Pharmacy Tellico Greens101 Cheeyo Way, Suite A
LoudonLoudonRocky Top Pharmacy702 Grove St.
LoudonLenoir CityVistara Pharmacy460 Medical Park Drive, Suite 1010
MarionSouth PittsburgThe Drug Store at South Pittsburg335 South Cedar Ave.
McMinnAthensGenoa Healthcare1805 Ingleside Ave.
MonroeVonoreVonore Drug Family Wellness1121 Highway 411
MonroeSweetwaterWil-Sav Drugs800 New Highway 68
MorganWartburgApothecare Pharmacy1236 Knoxville Hwy
RoaneKingstonBaggett Pharmacy133 E Race Street
SevierSeviervillePreferred Pharmacy1024 Middle Creek Road
UnionMaynardvilleOkie’s Pharmacy4221 Maynardville Highway
UnionMaynardvilleMaynardville Drug2975 Maynardville Highway

The full list of COVID-19 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Locations can be found online.

Community Health Center COVID-19 Vaccination Locations

  • Jellico Indian Mountain Clinic 550 Sunset Trail
  • New Tazewell Cherokee Health Systems New Tazewell 1596 Highway 33 South
  • Grainger Blaine Blaine Health Center 880 Rutledge Pike
  • Grainger Bean Station Cherokee Health Systems 1285 Highway 11 West
  • Hamblen Talbott Cherokee Health Systems, Talbott 6350 West Andrew Johnson Highway
  • Hamilton Chattanooga Clinica Medicos 1300 East 23rd St.
  • Loudon Lenoir City Cherokee Health Systems 501 Adesa Blvd.
  • McMinn Englewood Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood 3360 Highway 41 North

A full list of community health centers offering COVID-19 vaccinations in East Tennessee, as well as statewide, can be found online.

Knox County rolls out vaccine waitlist

The Knox County Health Department rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist online, as part of a six-month contract with a Texas-based company, Luminaire.

The waitlist allows those who qualify to put their information in before events are scheduled, to be contacted when doses are available.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said that at least 5,000 people were already registered on the waitlist. At that point, she said, she had not heard of any issues within the first day.

Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, and Knox Counties are among some of the East Tennessee health departments who are utilizing a vaccine waitlist system.

Through the Tennessee Department of Health, they issue warnings about the vaccine supply still limited and only those who qualify under the present phases are 1a1, 1a2, and 70 years old and greater.

Only those who are in these phases or age groups may register for the waiting list. Vaccine appointments will not be scheduled for those who do not meet the criteria.

When vaccines are available, those on the waitlist will be contacted to schedule the appointment.

To determine your phase, click HERE.

