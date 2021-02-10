LIST: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in East Tennessee

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The list of locations to get the COVID-19 vaccine, for those that qualify is growing and in East Tennessee, there is more than one way to find an appointment.

For starters, the Tennessee Department of Health launched an online portal that allows Tennesseans to select their county and see where they can sign-up for a vaccine appointment if they are in a group that currently qualifies.

This is a tool via @TNDeptofHealth where you can search your county and see what #COVID19 vaccine appointments/clinics/info is available to you, and even who qualifies.



The Tenn. Dept. of Health’s website offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment.

The links from this page take users to the health department in the county they selected, or to a local pharmacy.

The full list of COVID-19 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Locations can be found online.

A full list of community health centers offering COVID-19 vaccinations in East Tennessee, as well as statewide, can be found online.

Knox County rolls out vaccine waitlist

The Knox County Health Department rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist online, as part of a six-month contract with a Texas-based company, Luminaire.

The waitlist allows those who qualify to put their information in before events are scheduled, to be contacted when doses are available.

Excited to be launching with @KnoxCoHealthTN to fight COVID-19! https://t.co/W1DOhgz7l7 — Luminare Inc. (@LuminareInc) February 10, 2021

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said that at least 5,000 people were already registered on the waitlist. At that point, she said, she had not heard of any issues within the first day.

Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, and Knox Counties are among some of the East Tennessee health departments who are utilizing a vaccine waitlist system.

Through the Tennessee Department of Health, they issue warnings about the vaccine supply still limited and only those who qualify under the present phases are 1a1, 1a2, and 70 years old and greater.

Only those who are in these phases or age groups may register for the waiting list. Vaccine appointments will not be scheduled for those who do not meet the criteria.

When vaccines are available, those on the waitlist will be contacted to schedule the appointment.