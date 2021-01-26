Mass vaccination sites ready across the US as states wait for supply of more vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: Tom Negovan,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Across the nation, the mass-vaccination sites are ready to roll. All that’s missing is the vaccine and that is causing an enormous amount of frustration, not to mention health risks, for many of our frontline health workers and society’s most vulnerable.

Still, local officials are pressing on, promising that when the precious vaccine arrives, they’ll be there ready and waiting to get it in arms as fast as they can.

Yankee Stadium is one of New York’s planned 24/7 vaccine mega-sites and it’s on hold until the city can get a 200,000 shot-a-week supply. That’s about double what’s expected this week.

Google searches for the phrase “vaccines near me” have increased 5-fold in just the last few weeks.

If they had the supply, officials in New York estimate they’d be able to vaccinate half a million people a week.

Los Angeles says it could hit that same number.

NewsNation looked at mass vaccination sites across the country. Watch the full report in the player above.

