KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) is hosting a mass COVID vaccine clinic for Saturday, Jan. 29 with New Direction Health Care Solutions administering the vaccines. The clinic is sponsored by the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Winbigler Medical and the Knox County Health Department.

The clinic will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open for qualified children, youth and adults whom were vaccinated at the Mega Children’s Vaccine Clinic held earlier this month. This weekend’s vaccine clinic will be at a different location, at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center on Winona Street.

Clinic organizers say everyone 5 years and older are invited to come and receive their first, second or booster vaccines. All three approved COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the clinic.

Questions from the public about the clinic should be directed to New Direction Health Care Solutions at this phone number: 865-254-4793.