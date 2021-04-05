Pellissippi State hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Blount County campus starting April 9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic April 9 at its Blount County campus in Friendsville.

PSTCC says the clinic will be open for appointments 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of July.

They may add availability for Tuesday appointments after spring 2021 classes end in May.

This clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. You must be at least 18 years old to receive the vaccine.

Visit www.pstcc.edu/vaccine to make an appointment, and to speed up your appointment, you can fill out and print the screening form in advance. Paper copies also will be available on–site.

Your total time on campus will be around 30 minutes to allow for check-in, vaccination administration, and a 15-minute observation time following the shot. You’re asked to arrive as close to your appointment time as possible to help keep wait times to a minimum.

Pellissippi State’s Blount County Campus is located at 2731 W. Alexander Parkway. For more information, including a map of how the clinic will be set up in the campus’ parking lot, visit www.pstcc.edu/vaccine.