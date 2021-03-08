Phase 1c now eligible for Knox County vaccine waitlist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Priority groups in phase 1c of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan can put their names on Knox County Health Department’s waitlist beginning Monday.
Tennessee Department of Health will start to vaccinate members of the state’s Phase 1c plan on Monday, March 8. Tennesseans 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions fall within the state’s Phase 1c.
Qualifying individuals under phase 1c of the plan are now able to sign up for the Knox County Health Department vaccination waitlist system on the KCHD COVID-19 page. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov/vaccine-info.html to register.
KCHD is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and those 65 years and older.
As supply of vaccine doses increases, those on the waitlist will be contacted for available appointments in the order they appear on the list.
Qualifying individuals will also be able to be put on a stand-by list in the event of leftover vaccine doses at the end of a clinic which need to be administered before the doses expire. Those on the standby list will need to be readily available to come to the Knox County Health Department or another centrally-located location to receive the vaccine as soon as you are contacted.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the following is considered a high-risk health condition:
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (body mass index greater than 30)
- Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Dementia
- Liver disease
- Technologically-dependent individuals ages >16 years and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who are technologically-dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to high-risk medical condition, or require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
- Individuals ages >16 years with immunocompromising conditions and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have immunocompromising conditions (such as individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, requiring medication to control diabetes, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency)
- Household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have complex congenital heart disease requiring ongoing medical management, such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and double outlet right ventricle, qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver
- Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)