Publix Pharmacy will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments at 23 Tennessee locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Publix Pharmacy is opening appointments at 23 locations in Tennessee for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This begins on Tuesday, March 30, at 7 a.m. and eligible people can use the company’s online reservation system to schedule their vaccine appointment.

Right now, vaccine eligibility varies by county. To determine if you are eligible, click here.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only and while supplies last. You can make an appointment by clicking here.

Appointments will be available for Thursday April 1, Friday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 6. You cannot make an appointment by calling Publix.

Appointments can be made at one of the following locations:

Courtesy: Publix

Vaccinations are at no cost to individuals and those with health insurance must bring their insurance card to their appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.