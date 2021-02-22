South High Senior Living residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents at a South Knoxville assisted living facility received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine bringing a bit of relief to them and their families.

Residents and staff at South High Senior Living were lined up to receive their final shot Monday morning.

The morning vaccinations went smoothly thanks to Mac’s Pharmacy. Residents also got to fill up on sweets and coffee as their first small celebration.

Staff say they will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but now residents will be able to enjoy some normalcy sooner, rather than later.

“Getting to do group activities, group dining, family visits. All of those things that we’ve been deprived of this last year, we’re going to get to do those types of things now. So we’re super excited at South High.” Chelsea Irwin/South High director of marketing and sales

Sixty-two residents have now had both doses and a bigger party is in the works to celebrate being more protected from COVID-19. Along with some well-deserved partying, South High says more seniors will be allowed to come live there.