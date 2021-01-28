State expands access to COVID-19 vaccinations in rural areas, including New Tazewell, Lenoir City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccination are on the way thanks to a new partnership between pharmacies, community health clinics and the state.

More than 100 new locations were announced Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health, with a particular focus on rural and underserved areas.

Cherokee Health Systems locations in New Tazewell, Bean Station and Lenior City are on the list.

The full list of these new locations can be found at http://bit.ly/3oq6bMT.

The state says they expect these new providers and facilities to begin receiving vaccines this week. The facilities are expected to make their own scheduling procedures for the vaccinations. Vaccines remain limited, the state said.

“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”

These new COVID-19 vaccination sites include 24 federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and community health centers, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies with many sites in some of Tennessee’s most vulnerable counties. These locations will follow the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, administering vaccinations to residents in current eligible phases of the county in which the clinic or pharmacy is located. All vaccinations are to be given at no charge to the recipient.

Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines. Tennesseans can learn what phase of the vaccination plan they’re in at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.