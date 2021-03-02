State health commissioner says more COVID-19 vaccines are coming

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey offered an update on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 vaccine shipment numbers.

Piercey said she was on a call with the White House and was briefed about how many vaccines to expect toward the end of the month.

“It could be as much as 30 or 40 percent increase in Pfizer and Moderna with the new Johnson and Johnson layered on top of that,” she said. “So by the end of the month it is plausible that we could be getting 300,000-plus vaccines per week. That thrills me to say!”

Dr. Piercey added there are 400 new vaccination sites ready to come online when Tennessee starts to see the increase of supply.

Also on Tuesday, TDH announced that Tennessee would move into its next vaccination phase on Monday, March 8.