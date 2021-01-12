State health dept. reports ‘rapid progress in vaccinating highest risk populations’

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health says that the state is progressing in rapidly vaccinating those at highest risk from COVID-19. State says it has vaccinated more than 221,000 people so far.

TDH also says that as more doses are received from the federal government, the state will continue its efforts to rapidly vaccinate Tennesseans.

“Tennessee is one of the most successful states in the U.S. at quickly administering vaccine, having administered more than 50 percent of the vaccines received by the state.” Tennessee Department of Health

The state is now focusing on providing vaccine doses to residents and staff members of long-term care facilities; which they state are a priority of the population for Phase 1a1 of its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.