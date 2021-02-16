State offers pregnant women a place at the front of COVID-19 vaccine line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Expectant mothers wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now have a shorter time to wait.

Tennessee Department of Health has updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by adding pregnant women to Phase 1c.

Although pregnant women were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, they are at increased risk for hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Pregnant women may choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions. Pregnant women are encouraged to talk with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance for pregnant women to help reduce their risk of COVID-19.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.