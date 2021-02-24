Tennessee: 2,400 doses went to waste in Shelby County

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Nurse Coralie Ferron prepares doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France. France’s highest health authority, the High Authority of Health, or HAS, recommended Friday Feb. 12, 2021, that people who have had COVID-19 receive only one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus. Since recovered individuals had developed an immunity response akin to a vaccine, a single shot is probably sufficient. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health officials say that more than 2,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee’s most populous county have gone to waste over the past month.

According to state findings announced Tuesday, local officials sat on tens of thousands of shots that were thought to have already gone into arms.

The finding comes after the Department of Health launched an investigation into a recent report that severe winter storms caused 1,000 doses to be tossed in Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis.

But Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey revealed that the problems were far more widespread. She said there were numerous issues dating back to Feb. 3.

