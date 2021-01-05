Tennessee Department of Health releases new COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday a new online tool to help you find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Gov. Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

To use the tool, click here to go to the state’s COVID-19 website.