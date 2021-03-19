Tennessee expected to announce move to Phase 2a/2b of COVID vaccination plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s state health department is expected to announce Friday that it will move into the next phase of its COVID vaccination plan, according to officials in two Middle Tennessee counties.

A post Thursday night on the official Facebook page for Montgomery County stated that beginning Friday, residents in Phase 2a and 2b, along with anyone 55 and older, would be eligible to begin registering for vaccination appointments.

A similar post from Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Emergency Management around the same time said the state of Tennessee lowered the eligibility to receive the COVID vaccine to anyone 55 and older and opened Phase 2a and 2b of the plan. The agency added the Lawrence County Health Department had announced vaccination appointments were available “through the end of March and beyond.”

The health departments in both Montgomery and Lawrence counties are among the 89 operated by the state, which means if they were to shift into a new phase, all other counties, excluding the six with their own departments, would also have to move.

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health Thursday night to inquire about the shift in phases. A spokesperson simply responded the state remains in Phase 1c of its vaccination plan.

Phase 2a includes Tennesseans employed in social services, commercial agriculture, commercial food production, corrections staff and public transit. Phase 2b includes people working in transportation, such as postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo and commercial or cargo service apartments, as well as those employed in public infrastructure, telecommunications and utilities.

Shelby County announced Thursday evening that it would move into Phase 2a and 2b “effective immediately.” The county, like Davidson County, is one of six that is not operated by the state and can make its own rules about when to advance through phases of the vaccination plan.