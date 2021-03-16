Tennessee Health commissioner ‘confident’ all adults will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine before May 1 deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says she’s “confident” that the state will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available for all adults by the May 1, the target date set by the Biden administration.

During a media briefing Tuesday from the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Music City Center in Nashville, Piercey said not all adults will be vaccinated, but the vaccine doses will be available for them.

Piercey added that decisions are still being made regarding changes to eligibility for the vaccine as availability continues to change.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Tennessee