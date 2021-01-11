Tennessee releases COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

TENNESSEE (WATE) — County health departments across Tennessee are now booking appointments for those in Phase 1 populations and those 75 and older who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some counties have already been using an appointment-based system; meanwhile, some larger counties are just starting to schedule vaccinations for people 75 and older.

Three-step process to learn when eligible to receive vaccine & when to register for an appointment

  1. Find Your Phase
  2. Find the Phase Your County is Vaccinating
  3. Register for a Vaccination Appointment
    • People who are in a phase currently being vaccinated in their county can register online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment time to receive a vaccination through their county health department.
    • Click your county on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Those who register will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time and location as soon as vaccine becomes available.

Things to note according to Tennessee Dept. of Health

  • The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a county health department will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccine.
  • The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee county health departments will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan.
  • Those with general questions about COVID-19 may call the COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Tenn. Dept. of Health reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
