Tennessee simplifies signing up online for COVID-19 vaccine appointment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans now have one-stop shopping when it comes to signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new online scheduling tool that allows users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so.

Tennesseans can access the system by clicking this link and then select their county to schedule an appointment. Users will enter their demographic information and will then be able to choose a date and time for their vaccination appointment.

Tennesseans who have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccination do not need to re-enter their information in the new system.

Read Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, that prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee officials say the state will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.