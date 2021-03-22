Tennessee to expand vaccine eligibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials are expected to expand eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian said the agency will hold a media briefing on Monday to discuss the next steps of the state’s vaccination plan.

The Knox County Health Department will move to the next phase in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan starting Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Phase 2 includes people in critical infrastructure including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others. The full breakdown of Phase 2 can be found within the statewide plan.

Knox County isn’t the only one moving into the new vaccination phase. Mayors of both Claiborne and Anderson county confirmed to us that they are moving ahead to phase 2A and 2B on Monday as well. Davidson and Sullivan counties will also move to this new phase as well.

Tennessee is currently distributing the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and people age 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions — including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy — as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.

Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration.

Furthermore, residents in the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions.