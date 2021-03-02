Tennessee to move into next vaccination phase on Monday

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health will start to vaccinate members of the state’s Phase 1c plan on Monday, March 8.

A shipment of 54,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also arrive in the state on Monday.

This week, 192,000 Pfizer/Moderna vaccines are being shipped statewide. By the end of March, the state could see an additional 300,000 vaccines.

TDH also announced a partnership in the works with community colleges to have drive-thru vaccination events. The sites are expected to be announced in the next two weeks.

Tennessee Phase 1c population

Tennesseans 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions