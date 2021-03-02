Tennessee to move into next vaccination phase on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health will start to vaccinate members of the state’s Phase 1c plan on Monday, March 8.
A shipment of 54,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also arrive in the state on Monday.
This week, 192,000 Pfizer/Moderna vaccines are being shipped statewide. By the end of March, the state could see an additional 300,000 vaccines.
TDH also announced a partnership in the works with community colleges to have drive-thru vaccination events. The sites are expected to be announced in the next two weeks.
Tennessee Phase 1c population
Tennesseans 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (BMI >30)
- Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Dementia
- Liver disease
- Technologically-dependent individuals ages >16 years and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who are technologically-dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to high-risk medical condition, or require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
- Individuals ages >16 years with immunocompromising conditions and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have immunocompromising conditions (such as individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, requiring medication to control diabetes, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency)
- Household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have complex congenital heart disease requiring ongoing medical management, such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and double outlet right ventricle, qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver
- Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)