Terry’s Pharmacy prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pharmacies are getting prepared for the possible influx of people wanting the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Starting Monday, those in the 1c risk-based phase can receive the vaccine. That’s anyone 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions and their caregivers. That’s in addition to the 65 and older age-based phase.

Terry’s Pharmacy in Campbell County is already scheduling appointments for the new category of residents. In order to deal with a lot more patients, the locally owned pharmacy has extra pharmacists staffed. They’ll also have help from South College students.

The pharmacy plans to provide 100 doses each day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s getting to where it’s not as specific, and so that’s a good thing for our area, our state, our country to go ahead and be creating this herd immunity that we’ve talked about,” Rissa Pryse, owner of Terry’s Pharmacy, said.

Since Terry’s Pharmacy locations are small, they’re hosting the vaccination clinics drive-in style. Those getting the vaccine will have to wait 15 minutes in their car after receiving their shot.