TN Dept. of Health provides update on efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccine; 157K total vaccinations administered statewide so far

State reports 157,000 total vaccinations administered statewide so far

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 157,000 vaccinations had been administered statewide as of Jan. 4.

During the New Year weekend, over 25,000 vaccinations were administered by county health department staff members across the state.

The state also reports vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Tennesseans are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and are working as quickly as possible to provide vaccinations as we receive additional shipments of vaccines.

Some Tennesseans are now receiving their second doses of vaccine as well, so they will be well protected against COVID-19.”

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey

Tennessee is currently working to vaccinate Phase 1a populations along with individuals 75 years and older as supplies are/become available.

Shipments of COVID-19 vaccines this week are expected to begin arriving at pharmacies that are partnered with long-term care facilities and staff members.

“As county health departments vaccinate phase 1a2 and begin to vaccinate those aged 75 years and older, pharmacies will also be administering vaccines for long-term care facility residents and employees. Although this may result in smaller shipments to county health departments, it is critical to get vaccines to those who are the highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

Tennessee Department of Health

