TN Dept. of Health provides update on efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccine; 157K total vaccinations administered statewide so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 157,000 vaccinations had been administered statewide as of Jan. 4.

During the New Year weekend, over 25,000 vaccinations were administered by county health department staff members across the state.

The state also reports vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Tennesseans are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and are working as quickly as possible to provide vaccinations as we receive additional shipments of vaccines. Some Tennesseans are now receiving their second doses of vaccine as well, so they will be well protected against COVID-19.” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey

Tennessee is currently working to vaccinate Phase 1a populations along with individuals 75 years and older as supplies are/become available.

Shipments of COVID-19 vaccines this week are expected to begin arriving at pharmacies that are partnered with long-term care facilities and staff members.