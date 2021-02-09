TN Dept. of Health urges eligible Tennesseans to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, right, talks about the continuing battle against the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is urging Tennesseans that are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to register as soon as they can.

TDH says that around 1 in 3 Tennesseans between the ages of 70 and 74, about 300,000, have been vaccinated as of Feb. 9.

“It’s a top priority to protect Tennessee senior citizens who are the most vulnerable to hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and we don’t want anyone to miss out on their chance to be protected by vaccination. There are vaccination providers in every county of the state, and we urge Tennesseans who are 70 or older to register now for this safe, free and highly effective vaccine that could save their lives.” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey

The department wants those eligible to know the risks involved with COVID-19, inform the public about the importance of being vaccinated, and explain how to register for an appointment and how to get there.

Risk

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those at highest risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. People age 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to those aged 65 to 69.

Importance

TDH is partnering with the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability and the AARP in outreach efforts to inform elder Tennesseans about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and how they may access vaccination.

TDH urges family members, community groups, faith organizations, and other individuals and organizations that support seniors to share these resources and the eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccination.

TCAD provides information for older adults about COVID-19 vaccination at tn.gov/aging/vaccines.html. AARP offers a guide for getting the COVID-19 vaccination at states.aarp.org/tennessee/covid-19-vaccine-distribution.

Register

Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase each week. Tennesseans can find information on the phases eligible for vaccination in their county and, when eligible, register for vaccination through the 89 state-run county health departments at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.

TDH has a video to walk people through the online registration process. Due to their independent operations and larger populations. Tennessee’s metropolitan counties may have different instructions, so residents in these areas should check with local authorities about their plans.

Ride

Tennessee seniors who need transportation assistance to receive COVID-19 vaccination may learn about services offered by the Tennessee Association of Human Resource Agencies at tnhra.org/services/transportation/.