Tracking coronavirus: CVS provides update on efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More information has been released about the plan to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities across the state.

Last month, select pharmacy companies began vaccinating the most at-risk patients.

CVS reports more than 4,300 vaccines have been given out to residents and staff at 92 nursing facilities across Tennessee.

62 of those facilities have completed the first round of vaccines

CVS reports the vaccination plans should be activated Wednesday for assisted-living facilities in the state

“Our work with long-term care facilities isn’t a mass vaccination effort, it’s quite the opposite. We’re dealing with a vulnerable population that requires onsite and, in some cases, in-room visits at facilities with fewer than 100 residents on average.” CVS CEO Larry Merlo

In agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at all CVS pharmacy locations throughout the country once they are available.

No vaccines are currently available at CVS locations, but the company is in discussions with several states to make a limited number of doses available in the coming weeks.