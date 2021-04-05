University of Tenn. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 9.

This clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. You must be 18 years or older to make an appointment for this vaccine.

The clinic will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for the clinic, go to signupgenius.com/go/9aprilsu.

“For information about the clinic location, directions, and parking, carefully read the information available on the signup page. Campus operators can provide additional assistance at 865-974-1000. Campus operators cannot set appointments.” University of Tennessee

Vaccine clinic details