University of Tenn. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 9.
This clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. You must be 18 years or older to make an appointment for this vaccine.
The clinic will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for the clinic, go to signupgenius.com/go/9aprilsu.
“For information about the clinic location, directions, and parking, carefully read the information available on the signup page. Campus operators can provide additional assistance at 865-974-1000. Campus operators cannot set appointments.”University of Tennessee
Vaccine clinic details
- Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave.
- Parking for the event is free at the Volunteer Hall Parking Garage, 1525 White Ave. Signage will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility issues. Attendees will need to present the vaccination card they receive at the clinic to validate their parking when leaving the garage.