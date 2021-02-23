UT hosting public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible recipients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville will host a public vaccination clinic for eligible recipients to receive their first vaccine dose.

The clinic will be Friday, Feb. 26, by appointment only for qualifying individuals in phases 1a1, 1a2, or 1b and those age 65 and older. Click here for more information on qualifications from the Knox County Health Department.

To schedule an appointment, go to signupgenius.com/go/26Feb-MarPublicSU. Signups will include dates for both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave. Those attending should use the Cumberland Avenue entrance and follow signs to the ballroom.

Parking for the event is free at the Volunteer Hall parking garage, located at 1525 White Ave. Signage will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility issues.

For information about the clinic location, directions, and parking, carefully read the information available on the signup page. Campus operators can provide additional assistance at 865-974-1000. Campus operators cannot set appointments.