UT Medical Center hosting virtual info session on COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is hosting a Facebook Live information session for women concerned about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and having a safe pregnancy. The session with Dr. Kimberly Fortner will be streamed at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fortner is the vice chair of the OB/Gyn Department and vice president of Women and Infant Services.

According to a UT Medical Center post, Fortner will share information about how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted pregnancy, how the vaccine protects against the new delta variant, and address other concerns new/expecting mothers may have.

