UT Medical Center opens vaccination sign-up list for people 75 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Adults 75 years of age and older can now make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

According to UT Medical Center, the vaccination effort stems from guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health.

CLICK TO REACH SIGN-UP LIST:

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can with a limited supply in order to have a healthier and safer community,” a release states.

There are a few steps to follow in order to register and schedule an appointment. The schedule is expected to fill up quickly.

For more information and to schedule an appointment if qualified, see the link below: