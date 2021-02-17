UT Medical Center taking appointments for Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville has opened registration for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Appointments for a vaccination clinic set to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 can be made on vaccine1.utmedicalcenter.org/

Vaccination appointments are limited to people who are 70 years of age and older and community members who are eligible under phases 1a1 and 1a2. Click here for more information on priority groups eligible for doses on the Knox County Health Department website.

You must provide proof of eligibility at the time of your appointment or you will not be able to receive the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to take pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Knox County Health Department recently launched a waitlist for qualified individuals to be contacted when the doses become available.

Through the waitlist platform, qualifying individuals will also be able to be put on a stand-by list in the event of leftover vaccine doses at the end of a clinic which need to be administered before the doses expire. Those on the standby list will need to be readily available to come to the Knox County Health Department or another centrally-located location to receive the vaccine as soon as you are contacted.