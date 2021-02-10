UT Medical Center fills more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Medical Center on Wednesday took appointments for hundreds of first-dose vaccinations.

UT Medical Center on Wednesday booked appointments for the week starting on Monday, Feb. 15 through their online signup portal. The hospital announced around 10:30 a.m. that all available appointments had been made.

The appointments are full now, @utmedicalcenter



"Due to high demand, our current COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the community are full."



LET ME KNOW: Did you get one, or know someone who did? @6News — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) February 10, 2021

Groups in phases 1a1 and 1a2, including first responders, healthcare workers and those 70 and older, were eligible to sign up. Click here for more information on priority groups eligible for doses on the Knox County Health Department website.

Visit vaccine1.utmedicalcenter.org for more information.

The Knox County Health Department on Wednesday launched a waitlist for qualified individuals to be contacted when the doses become available.

Through the waitlist platform, qualifying individuals will also be able to be put on a stand-by list in the event of leftover vaccine doses at the end of a clinic which need to be administered before the doses expire. Those on the standby list will need to be readily available to come to the Knox County Health Department or another centrally-located location to receive the vaccine as soon as you are contacted.