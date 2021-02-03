UT Medical Center to offer limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COVID-19 Vaccine

Pharmacist Ron Simono fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Each glass vial contains five doses of the vaccine. The hospital, Alaska’s largest, plans to vaccinate 485 people this week. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UT Medical Center is offering another limited round of COVID-19 vaccination appointments to the community, with sign-ups opening Wednesday afternoon.

This allotment is for people 70 and older. Those eligible can sign up for an appointment through UT Medical Center’s call center or the UTMC website once the appointments open.

How to sign up:

UT Medical says to keep an eye on their website and social media channels for when appointment registrations will open.

These appointments are for Monday, February 8 through Feb. 12, and the center will be administering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Both vaccinations must be from the same manufacturer.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can in order tohave a healthier and safer community,” said Dr. Keith Gray, senior vice president and chief medical officer at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “We hope to offer additional appointments in the coming weeks based on future vaccine availability.”

