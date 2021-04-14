UT moves to use Moderna vaccine after dropping Johnson & Johnson over blood clot reports

The university’s public COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The UT student and employee vaccination events April 19–22 also will offer the Moderna vaccine. Find dates and sign-up information at https://www.utk.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has announced it will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine after dropping the use of Johnson & Johnson over blood clot reports.

“Following the announcement by the CDC and FDA on April 13, 2021, regarding the recommended pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, the public clinic on April 16 and employee and student vaccinations at the Student Health Center for the week of April 19 will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Signups are open, and people are encouraged to make appointments.“ University of Tennessee

Off-campus vaccinations

A variety of distributors, including hospitals, pharmacies, and retail stores, are providing vaccinations. With the vaccine locator tool, you can search your ZIP code to find vaccination appointments near you. Check the vaccine locator tool.

On-campus vaccinations

The university offers vaccine appointments to those age 18 and older. If you are under 18, check for clinics that offer the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine authorized for emergency use in people under age 18.

The university provides two options for receiving a vaccination on campus:

Public COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to the public as well as UT students, faculty, staff, and retirees.

UT employee and student COVID-19 vaccinations at the Student Health Center are open only to UT students, faculty, and staff. A UT NetID and password are needed to schedule an appointment. The Student Health Center cannot make appointments by phone.

Dates and times for both options are listed on UT’s events calendar. Check the calendar for upcoming opportunities. If none are listed, check back for new additions.

Public Vaccine Clinic Schedule

UT Employee and Student Vaccinations

For the clinic location, directions, parking, and additional information, carefully read the signup page. Campus operators can provide additional assistance at 865-974-1000. Campus operators cannot set appointments.